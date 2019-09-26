BELMONT — John “Sonny” Chase, 87, of Fellows Hill Road, formerly of Northfield, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital with his wife by his side just two days before their 65th wedding anniversary.
Sonny was born on Jan. 10, 1932, in Meredith, the son of the late John and Ethelbert (Reinholtz) Chase.
He proudly served his country in Army during the Korean War. After the military, Sonny met the love of his life, MaryJane, and after six months decided to marry her. MaryJane and Sonny spent their marriage traveling and enjoying all life had to offer.
Sonny worked as a foreman for the Rex Forge Company in Southington, Connecticut, for 32 years until his retirement. After retirement they moved back home to Laconia and started their own business. Sonny was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, playing cards, but most importantly, time with his family.
Sonny is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, MaryJane (Vaillancourt) Chase; two daughters, Rosemarie Chase and her husband, Vincent Boucher, of Sanbornton, and Carol Ryan and her husband, Phil, of Northfield; 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren who he loved and was always teaching them something new; two sisters, a brother, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved son and fishing buddy, Gary Chase, and a sister.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, Sept., 30, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 6 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
