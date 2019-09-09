MOULTONBOROUGH — John Robert Bamberry, 83, of Moultonborough, died on Sept. 2, 2019, at Lakes Region Hospital in Laconia.
Born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 13, 1935, he was the son of John Gordon Bamberry and Johanna (Greenlaw) Alberto.
John graduated from Dedham High School and then from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, with a bachelor of science degree, majoring in Physical Education. While at UMass, he played three years on the varsity football team, earning the Boston Tobacco Table’s Unsung Hero Award for 1960-61 for outstanding place kicking; three years on the varsity lacrosse team (co-captain his senior year), Honorable Mention All American, 1961-62; UMass Athlete of the Year, 1961-62; and Eastern Massachusetts Larose Hall of Fame Inductee, Class of 2018. He attended graduate school at Penn State University and was an assistant football coach. He graduated from Rivier Collage in New Hampshire with his master of education degree in Administration. He also attended Hurricane Island Outward Bound School in Camden Maine in 1975.
John was an educator for 33 years at all levels, kindergarten through college, in Science and Physical Education. He was instrumental in the co-founding of the Alternative School in Needham, Massachusetts, and coordinator of Environmental Science and Physical Education; coached football and lacrosse at Needham (18 years), Stoughton, Norwood, Newton North, and Nashua high schools, and at the college level. He also coached wrestling and track.
John served in the U.S. Navy Reserves, 1951-53, and in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1953-1958.
John loved ocean sailing with family and friends and he enjoyed golf and was a member of the Ridgewood Country Club in Moultonborough.
John is survived by his wife, Carol R. (Ross) Bamberry; daughter Lynne Young and her husband, Darrel, son Cole, and great granddaughter Madison; son Steven Robert Bamberry; and daughter Emily Bamberry.
John was predeceased by two daughters, June Bamberry and Susan De Felice.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the Chase House, Mill Falls Inn, Route 3, Meredith, on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
