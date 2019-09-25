BELMONT — John Richard DeForge, 73, of Province Road, died unexpectedly on Sept. 21, 2019, at home.
John was born on Dec. 12, 1945, in Laconia, the son of the late Richard Arthur and Dora (Morin) DeForge. After graduating from Laconia High School in 1964, John proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years.
Family was very important to John. He always made sure to involve his grandchildren in doing what he enjoyed most, fishing, hunting and gardening, every free moment he had.
John is survived by his wife of 48 years, Noreen B. (Henderson) DeForge; a son, Jeff DeForge, and his wife, Deanna Allain-DeForge of Laconia; a daughter, Jennifer Alger and her husband, Ben, of Laconia; four grandchildren, Emily, David, Dakota, and Alexis; four great-grandchildren, Mason, Liam, Charlotte, and Christopher; and a nephew, Mike DeForge.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a son, Chris DeForge; a brother, Kenneth DeForge; a niece; and two nephews.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 2 p.m., at Gilford High School, 88 Alvah Wilson Road, Gilford.
John loved the Lord, and Church was very important to him. For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial contributions in John’s name be made to the Lochmere Baptist Church, 17 Church St., Lochmere, NH 03852.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
