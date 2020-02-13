BELMONT — John R. “Jay” Hagewood, 74, passed away at Mountain Ridge Center on Feb. 4, 2020.
Jay was born Feb. 10, 1945, at Laconia Hospital, Laconia, the son of John W. Hagewood and Marjorie (Stetson) Hagewood.
He graduated from Laconia High School in 1963 and went on to work at Gunstock Recreation Area and Irwin Marine in Lakeport, as well as driving trucks in Tennessee.
Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Jay joined the Laconia Water Works in 1969 and worked his way up through the ranks, from reading meters to being senior foreman. He was “one of the best around” in terms of wielding a backhoe with precision and care. Jay was known around the facility as the “shop cop” and “the toolman.” He had been named the city’s 2004 Municipal Employee of the Year, and retired from Laconia Water Works after 35 years of service. He was presented with a table lamp fashioned from a brass water meter. After doing a terrific job and being on call 24/7 for 35 years, Jay was looking forward to riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in his retirement.
Jay was predeceased by his parents, John W. Hagewood and his wife, Marjorie (Stetson) Hagewood, and grandparents, John R. Stetson and his wife, Effie H. Stetson.
Jay is survived by his sister, Raylene H. Barton, and her husband, Donald W. Barton, who have been caregivers for him over the years in his failing health.
The family would like to thank Mountain Ridge Center of Franklin and Lakes Region Vascular Dr. John Vignati and Dr. Samuel Aldridge of Concord Hospital, vascular specialists who have been doctoring Jay for many years. A very special thank-you to Dr. Carolyn Crosby of LRGH for her honesty and kindness in Jay’s end of life.
According to Jay’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, handled arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
