CAMPTON — John Raymond Derosia, 77, died at Speare Memorial Hospital in Plymouth on December 21, 2021, following a brief illness.
John was born in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, on October 29, 1944, the son of Leo and Ruth (Merrill) Derosia. He was raised in Lyndonville, Vermont. He served his country in the U.S. Army. John moved to Ashland in 1955 and while in Ashland he was employed at LW Packard Woolen Mills in the Card Department. After many years at Packard’s, he opened his business JD Custom Chrome, where he specialized in Harley-Davidson Motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife Patricia (Langmaid) Derosia of Campton; son, Larry Derosia and wife Jackie of Belmont, his son, John Derosia of California; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Blair Cemetery, Blair Road in Campton.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.