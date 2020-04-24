GILFORD — John Randall Colby, 65, of Gilford, passed away peacefully Friday, April 10, 2020 surrounded by family in Bristol, NH.
Born on April 26, 1954, in Braintree, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Solon and Eleanor Colby. John attended Groton, Massachusetts school systems, graduating Class of 1972. For a number of years, John worked for Wang Laboratories and Fedex Ground. Most recently, he was employed at Howard Precision Incorporated, Gilford, NH.
A beloved father, brother, uncle, and friend, John's family was paramount in his life. John cherished time spent with dear friends and family, especially his son, Michael, and new daughter-in-law, Heather. During Michael's childhood, John loved to watch him play basketball. An avid outdoorsman, John enjoyed boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, kayaking and biking around NH and hiking Lockes Hill in Gilford. In his spare time, John admired specialty cars and boats. John will be best remembered for his kind heart and love of family.
John is survived by his son, Michael Colby and wife Heather Colby of Londonderry, NH; five sisters, Claudia Lancaster and late husband Jeff of Texas, Debbie Mitchell and husband Gerry of NH, Linda Camp and husband Steve of Georgia, Kathleen Goguen and husband John of New York, Marsha Sproul and husband George of NH, and brother, Robert Colby and wife Becky of New Jersey; 21 nieces and nephews, over 30 great nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends.
Services will be announced when it is safe for family and friends to gather together to celebrate John's life. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire, Manchester. To view John's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
