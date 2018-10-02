LACONIA — John Ortakales, 89, of Laconia, passed away as peacefully as he lived his life on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at the Belknap County Nursing Home.
John was born on Aug. 20, 1929, in Laconia to the late Antonios and Sophia (Karaolanis) Ortakales. He was a lifelong resident of Laconia. John owned and operated John’s TV, Montgomery Ward Sales Agency and Agora Collectibles.
John is survived by his high school sweetheart, the love of his life and wife of 69 years, Alice (Gilbert) Ortakales; three sons, John Ortakales and his wife, Kathy (Derby) Ortakales, of Fountain Inn, South Carolina, Anthony Ortakales and his wife, Denise (St. Gelais) Ortakales, of Laconia; and Paul Ortakales and his wife, Kim, (Kolok) Ortakales, of Sutton; three daughters, Mary Nichols and her husband, Paul Nichols, of Loudon, Anne Crandall and her husband, Dave Crandall, of Enumclaw, Washington, and Cynthia Shippee and her husband, Craig Shippee, of Laconia; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Arthur Ortakales.
John was very proud of his Greek heritage. He enjoyed family gatherings where good food was integral to the celebrations. John will be forever remembered for his kindness, his laughter, and his love and devotion to Alice and his family.
The family wishes to thank the staff at the Belknap County Nursing Home and Central NH VNA & Hospice for their exceptional loving care and support.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia. It was John’s wish that attendees wear blue, his favorite color.
Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Lambert Cemetery in Laconia.
John asked that memorial donations be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, PO Box 6123, Lakeport NH 03247, in lieu of flowers.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
