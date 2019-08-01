RUMNEY — John Newell Stevens Jr., 94, died peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at home in the attendance of his family.
He was born in Rockland, Maine, on July 6, 1925, the son of John Newell Sr., and Viola (Hatch) Stevens.
John (lovingly known as Duke to many) graduated from Acton-Boxboro High School in Acton, Massachusetts, in 1943.
He completed both his junior and senior high school years simultaneously so he could join the Navy and help with the war effort. He served valiantly in the Pacific theater during World War II, and was honorably discharged in June 1946, after the war ended.
He met the love of his life and wife-to-be, Ardelle M. Day (known by many as June), in March 1947. They were married a short time later on Aug. 31, 1947. They raised two daughters and enjoyed almost 69 years of marriage until her death on April 25, 2016.
Following his service in the war, John worked as an electrical engineer for Raytheon in Waltham, Massachusetts, until his retirement in 1974. Upon retirement from this career, John moved to Rumney, and started a contracting business as an electrician, carpenter, and general repairman. He was known throughout Rumney and the Stinson Lake area as an upright craftsman who charged fair prices for exceptional workmanship, earning him immense respect from everyone he encountered.
They enjoyed many years of camping and traveling around the United States and were fortunate to visit 48 states. John and June enjoyed a wonderful retirement by residing in Florida during the winter months and returning to Rumney for the beautiful summer weather, making the decision in 2014 to stay in Rumney year-round for their final years.
John was predeceased by his wife, parents, and a brother, Woodbury Stevens.
He is survived by two daughters, Donna E. Shepherd, of Belmont, and Jean E. Lemoine, of Rockingham, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Kimberlee A. Dearborn and significant other, Troy Miller, of Laconia, Sandra L. Shepherd of Manchester, and Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) Kent H. Shepherd III, and wife Mary, who is currently serving with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren, James Dearborn of Laconia, Zachary Dearborn of Sackets Harbor, New York, and Elizabeth M. and Kent H. Shepherd IV, of Fort Huachuca, Arizona; sister-in-law, Barbara Gray, of Nichols, South Carolina, sister and brother-in-laws, Gail and Jim Williams of North Stratford, and Dawn and Bob Whyte of Oakmont, Pennsylvania, along with many nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held at the Rumney Baptist Church, 375 Main St., in Rumney, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24. Cemetery services with military honors to follow at Highland Cemetery, Quincy Road, in Rumney
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the New Hampshire Humane Society.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.