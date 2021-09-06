LACONIA — John N. Dow, 62, of Laconia, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, surrounded by his family after a 20 year fight with health related issues following a work injury that confined him to a wheelchair.
He was born on March 5, 1959 in Laconia, NH, to Robert Dow and Lucille (Godbout) Dow.
John grew up in and attended school in Laconia. He loved the outdoors — hunting, fishing, motorcycling, riding ATV’s, and snowmobiling. He had a love of music and was a big fan of westerns and football. Most of all, John loved hanging out and spending time with his family.
John was a true friend and family man — the greatest joys of his life being his kids and his grandchildren. He wanted to watch or be involved in everything they did. John was the most patient, thoughtful, and generous man you could meet. He was a gentle, kind giant with a heart of gold who loved to talk and was friendly with everyone he met. John was loved by all and will continue to be loved and missed by everyone he met. You couldn’t help but love him if you’d met him!
He worked many jobs in his youth including being a taxi driver. The longest position John held was at Waste Management where he worked for 20 years until his accident in 2001.
John is survived by his wife, Sheri (Bean) Dow; daughter, Candace and her husband Justin Cotnoir; son, Ben and his wife Kelly (Prescott) Dow; son, Ryan and his wife Jacklyn (Calley) Dow; grandchildren, Olivia Cotnoir, Lucille Dow, Charlotte Cotnoir, and Noah Dow; brother, Robert Dow and his wife Linda; sister, Linda (Dow) Saunders and her husband Bill; sister, Laura (Dow) Prentice and her husband Edward; sister, Kim Dow; sister-in-law, Denise Dow; as well as numerous aunts, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. John was predeceased by his parents, his twin brother, James Dow, and a few of his favored hunting dogs.
John and his family want to extend their heartfelt thanks to all of those caregiving angels who gave John not only their loving care but also their forever friendship — JP Jones, Stephanie Jean, Mike McCormick, Christina Pratt, Tayren Labrecque, Tracy Schultz, Dawn Cloutier, and Stephanie Chapman.
Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, 03246.
A Celebration of Life will take place on September 18th, at 1:00 p.m., at 256 Saltmarsh Pond Road.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
