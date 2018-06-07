MEREDITH — John Andrew Murchie, 56, passed away from a heart attack in the early morning of Saturday, June 2, 2018.
John was born July 28, 1961, in Boston to Glennice and Marjorie (Gullage) Murchie. John married his childhood sweetheart Carol (Graziano) on May 27, 1981, while serving in the U.S. Air Force. The couple returned from the Philippines following John’s honorable service and built their lives in Meredith.
John was a loving husband, proud father and doting “Papa-John.” He was an accomplished custom homebuilder in the Lakes Region, co-owner of Rumney Rocks Bistro and an enthusiastic Patriots fan who enjoyed traveling and great food. Though legally blind, “Murch” would chuckle endearingly as he beat your score on the golf course. He approached life with a positive attitude and will be remembered for his genuine caring personality and the smile always upon his face.
He is survived by wife Carol (Graziano); daughter Nikia Trinward; son Bronson Murchie; grandchildren Leela and Perry; mother, Marjorie Murchie; sister Glenda (McIver); three brothers Gary, Glenn, and James; and many amazing nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A celebration of life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on June 9 at the house John enjoyed building with his family at 127 Meredith Neck Road, Meredith. We will continue the tradition of much love, laughter and great meals around the table with family and friends. Bring your favorite story to share about the legend, John Murchie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the widow in this time of need at: GoFundMe.com/MamaMurchie.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.