BRISTOL — After a courageous 11-year battle with brain cancer, and surrounded by his family and friends, John “Mac” McKim passed away at the age of 64 on Sept. 26, 2018, at the Peabody Home in Franklin.
He was born on May 5, 1954, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and was the second child of the late Warren and Patricia McKim.
He graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1972 and held many positions over the years, including a ski instructor, carpenter, landscaper, mechanic, salesman and his final position as growth project manager for Boston/New England for AT&T Wireless Services.
He enjoyed music, the ocean, scuba diving, boating, riding his Harley-Davidson, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Cheryl Connolly of Bristol; three daughters, Crystal Carroll and husband Tim of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Shauna Offen and husband Shane of Danbury, and Crystal Goss and husband Danny of Bridgewater; grandchildren Aaron and Ella Ganus, Mitchell and Macy Carroll, Hayden and Liam “Mac” Offen, and Colten Goss; several nieces and nephews; a brother, Robert Mckim, and wife Cathy of Belmont; and a sister, Sharon McKim, of Union Hall, Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia Wells of Sanbornton.
Calling hours will be at Emmons Funeral Home, 115 South Main St., Bristol, on Tuesday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. A graveside service will be on Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. in Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bristol Fire Company, 85 Lake St., Bristol NH 03222.
