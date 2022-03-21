LACONIA — John L. Taylor, 84, of Valley Street, died Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Concord Hospital - Franklin.
John was born July 8, 1937 in Laconia, to the late Thomas Hilliard II and Lena (Paquin) Hilliard.
John is survived by his sister, Edith Hilliard; many nieces and nephews, Selina Edson, Wayne Hilliard, Sherry Hilliard, Gary Nault, Wayne Nault, Norman Nault, Brenda Eisner, Jeanne Ouellette, and June Olisky. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Thomas Hilliard III and Elmer Hilliard; sisters, Julia Nault and Lilian Olisky; and his niece, Wanda McDaniel.
There will be no services at this time.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
