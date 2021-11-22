John K. Oldeman, 83

MEREDITH — John Kenneth Oldeman, 83, of Meredith, passed away on November 2, 2021 at Concord Hospital/Laconia. Born in Boston on November 5, 1937, to Gerhardus and Gertrude Oldeman.
John grew up in Dorchester, MA. He served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960, crossing the Arctic Circle on the ice breaker USS Edisto on June 27, 1958.
John married Christine Raatikainen in Wellesley, MA on August 29, 1959. In 1960 they moved to California, camping along the way and enjoying the sights. Once settled, John earned a technical degree as a jet mechanic and worked for United Airlines in San Francisco until 1968, when they returned to New England, residing in Georgetown, MA, and spending summers at their camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. During this time, John worked as a mechanic for United Airlines in Boston, doing additions and renovations in the surrounding neighborhoods on the side. In 1978, John retired from United Airlines and the family moved to Meredith, where he went on to run his own residential contracting business, building the family home in Meredith and many others.
In his later years, John served as a caretaker for several homes he had built in the Lakes Region. John liked to be active, whether it was hiking, camping, boating, traveling the country in the RV with Chris, or, especially, riding his motorcycle with Chris and their friends. John also took several longer trips with friends and his son on his beloved Harley Davidson. He was an avid reader and became a devoted Patriots fan later in life. John was a hard man to know but a fiercely loyal friend.
John is survived by his wife, Chris; his son, Andrew Oldeman and his wife Melanie of Manchester, MA; his grandchildren, Sylvie and Cooper Oldeman of Manchester, MA; his sister, Janet Norlin, of Murrells Inlet, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
John was predeceased by his parents; his sister, Geraldine Morris; and his son Michael.
John’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Concord Hospital/Laconia for their wonderful care, to neighbors Laura and Randy Rice for always lending a hand or ear, and to Tom Kelsey for his longstanding friendship and support.
In keeping with John’s wishes, there will be no services. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society in Laconia.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with the arrangements.
