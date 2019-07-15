MEREDITH — John “Jack” J. Hanney, 86, of Meredith, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from a series of health issues, with his loving wife by his side. He is at peace and home with the Lord.
Jack was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on Dec. 20, 1932, to the late Joseph L. Hanney and Margaret (Chisholm) Hanney Mendl.
Jack married his sweetheart, Faith (Dion) on May 20, 1962, in Toms River, New Jersey. He lived in Boston area in his youth, moving to Point Pleasant, New Jersey as a teenager, eventually moving to Meredith, New Hampshire, in 1988, with his wife, Faith.
Jack retired as a merchant seaman from the ExxonMobil Oil Company, as a pump man on oil tankers for 25 years. He also worked on party fishing boats in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, and, while living his retirement in Meredith, he held various jobs.
Jack coached youth hockey, baseball and soccer. He loved sports, camping and playing the stock market.
In addition to his parents, Jack was predeceased by his sister, Anne Brower, and his brothers, Paul Hanney, Phil Walsh, George Walsh, and James Walsh.
Jack leaves his wife of 57 years, Faith Hanney of Meredith; his children, John Hanney Jr., Joseph Hanney and wife Jennifer, Janet Hanney and partner Richard Bartlinski, and Jill Corrigan and husband Peter Jr.; grandchildren Ryan, Ethan, Jake, Patrick, Brendan, Shane, Brady, Donald, Timothy, Lillion, Charlene, Peter III and Kimberly; great-grandchildren Landen, Ariana, and Kayla; and sisters Nancy and Barbara; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 N.H. Route 25, Meredith. Condolences may be extended between 10 and 10:45 a.m. in the Narthex of St. Charles Church prior to the Mass.
Burial will be in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, at a later date.
Thank you to the “Angels” at LRVNA for their kindness and compassion throughout Jack’s illness. We couldn’t have gotten through without you!
Mayhew Funeral Home in Meredith assisted with the cremation.
