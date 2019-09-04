ALTON — John H. Young Sr., age 80, of Alton, died quietly at home, Sept. 3, 2019.
Born Dec. 17, 1938, in New Durham, son of Herman F. Young Sr. and Nellie (Fogg) Young Varney, he resided there and in Alton all his life.
A United States Army Veteran, he was drafted in 1961 and served two years before receiving an honorable discharge.
John had his pump installer's, plumbing and electrical licenses.
He had worked at Wyman’s Garage, State of NH DOT Highway Division in Alton, State of NH Fish and Game at Powder Mill Hatchery, Water Industries, and Aetna Engineering, and he retired from the State of NH DOT Highway Division, District 5.
John was a volunteer firefighter for the town of Alton, and retired a deputy fire chief after many years of service. He had worked on restoring a 1917 fire truck to be used in town parades.
He was an over-40-year member and past master of Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge 75, a 32-degree Freemason, member of Bektash Shrine Temple and member of Mini Kar patrol, driving a little red car in parades to raise money for Shriner’s Hospitals for children. He was a more than 36-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, a past worthy patron of Alpha Chapter 47, O.E.S.; and a member of NH Firefighters Square Club.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley (Edwards) Young; their two sons, John H. Young Jr. and fiancée Jennifer of Alton and David A. Young and wife Mary of Lebanon; four grandchildren, Jason Rideout, Jamie Avery, Gage Young, and Morganne Young; and eight great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Mariah, Christian, Isaac, Amya, Arabelle, Lyric, and Grace.
He was predeceased by his parents and three brothers, Herman F. Young Jr., Robert L. Young, and Fred S. Young.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 1 p.m. at Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge 75, 40 Suncook Valley Road, Alton. Family and friends are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to Alton Firemen, Inc., or Winnipesaukee Masonic Lodge 75.
Cremation care by Peaslee Alton Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.