GILMANTON IRON WORKS — John H. Weston Sr., 78, of Gilmanton, died on Friday, June 30, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
John was born on July 19, 1944, in Lawrence, MA, the son of the late Leon K. Weston and Helen (Paolino) Weston.
John was an entrepreneur. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1962 and furthered his education graduating with a Bachelor’s degree from New Hampshire College in 1975. He started his career at Malden Mills and later owned and operated New England Coating Service for 8 years. He married his high school sweetheart and recently celebrated his 60th wedding anniversary. He believed in giving back to the community and showed this by volunteering his time serving on the finance committee at Mary Queen of Peace Parish in Salem, NH and St. Joseph Parish of Belmont, NH. He also served on the planning board in Gilmanton, NH and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved playing cards, but the most important thing to John, was spending time with his family.
John is survived by his loving wife, Yolande P. Weston; sons, Leon and his significant other, Roxanne Colella, Michael and his spouse Dawn, and John Jr. and his spouse Christine; daughters, Tracey Siravo and her spouse Steven, and Lisa Pepe and her spouse Joseph; sister Ann Kayo; and loving grandchildren, Tyler, Alex, Adrian, Gavin, Miah, Joey, Brook, Ryan, Hillary and Emily along with many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his sisters Joan Cipriani and Geraldine Ivanovitch and his brother Leonard Weston.
Calling Hours will be held on Monday, July 10, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Parish, 96 Main Street, Belmont, NH 03220.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am following Calling Hours.
A private Graveside Service will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests to make a donation in John’s memory to St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with internal arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
