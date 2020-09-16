August 24th, 1965 - September 14th, 2020
John H. Froehling passed away on September 14th, 2020. He was born in Queens, NY, to John V. and Lucille V. Froehling, and moved to New Hampshire in his early teens.
John devoted himself to friends and family. He was a man with a Harley, and you could hear him coming up any street on the eastern seaboard. He was an advocate for veterans and the disabled. John was a member of the Sons of the American Legion, VFW, Elks, Loyal Order of Moose, and the Rod and Gun Club.
He was predeceased by his father, John V. Froehling.
He is survived by his wife, Kathi Goodwin-Froehling; daughters, Shauna Powell and husband Ben, Kassandra St. Pierre and husband Randy; his sons, David Walker and his wife Patricia, John Froehling and his wife Shainie; his mother, Lucille Froehling; sisters, Patty Peters, Connie Froehling Frantz and Joanne Froehling Gojan; 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
John had many people he considered family outside of his immediate family and was a brother to all he came across. His family will truly miss him, and so will all of his friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the American Legion in Rochester, NH, on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. We are limited to the amount of people we can have, so please keep visits short to allow time for everyone. Masks are mandatory!
