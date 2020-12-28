FRANKLIN — John Henry Dyer, 82, of Franklin, passed away at Concord Hospital into the loving arms of his heavenly Father to enjoy the greatest birthday party ever of our Lord Jesus Christ, on Friday, December 25, 2020 after a brief period of declining health. He was born November 10, 1938 in Atkinson, Maine the son of Raymond L. & Rita Dyer. John served in the US Army form 1956 to 1959. He worked for over 40 years in the printed circuit board business, becoming senior engineer for Oak Laminates in Franklin before retiring. He and his wife Shirley were longtime members of the Concord Coach Square Dance Club. He was a member of the Baker River Snowmobile Club and also the Bikers for Christ Motorcycle Club.
John enjoyed riding his motorcycle with his wife and all six of his children and their spouses, as well as his church family.
He was a member of the Praise Assembly of God Church in Tilton for many years.
He is survived by his wife of over 64 years, Shirley A. (Perthel) Dyer of Franklin; four sons, John H. Dyer Jr. of Belmont, Raymond L. Dyer of Ostrander, Ohio, Jason A. Dyer of Sumter, South Carolina and David A. Dyer of Gilford; two daughters, Linda R. McLaughlin of Alexandria and Glorie A. Galpin of Canaan; 16 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; sisters, Eva, Barbara, Eleanor, Bunny, Georgianna, Edie, Veronica, and Jacquie; many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents and a sister, Regina.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Praise Assembly of God Church, 180 School Street, Tilton, NH 03276. Spring burial will be held at Park Cemetery in Tilton at the family lot.
Memorial donations in John's memory may be made to Park Cemetery Restoration Fund, C/O Paul Tierney, P.O. Box 76, Tilton, NH 03276.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home of Tilton is assisting the Dyer family with arrangements.. For more information go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
