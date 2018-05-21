LACONIA — John G. Neylon, 88, of Peter Court, died Sunday, May 20, 2018, at Belknap County Nursing Home in Laconia.
He was born on May 10, 1930, in Springfield, Massachusetts, the son of the late James F. and Blanche (Martin) Neylon.
John served in the United States Marine Corps. He was the former proprietor of Lake Winnipesaukee Motel for a number of years. He also worked for Acme Staples, Belknap County Nursing Home, and the Brickyard Mountain Inn.
John was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
He is survived by his two sons, James F. Neylon and his wife Kathy of Saugus, Massachusetts, and Martin D. Neylon and his wife Robbie of Laconia; two daughters, Peggy Livingston and her husband Dan of Laconia and Kathy Milne and her husband Gary of Laconia; six grandchildren, Jennifer White, Greg Neylon, Brian Livingston, Shawn Livingston, Dawn Perry and Wendy Perry; several great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and his longtime friend, Audrey O’Maley of Laconia.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife Dorothy (Gagne) Neylon in 1992.
There will be no calling hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 24, at St. Andre Bessette Parish-St. Joseph Church, 30 Church St., Laconia.
A private burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery in Lynn, Massachusetts.
For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Belknap County Nursing Home-Activities Fund, 30 County Drive, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.