John G. Ducharme

John G. Ducharme

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — John Gary Ducharme, 75, born on September 15, 1946, passed away bravely and peacefully after a long illness on August 13, 2022.

John was the son of George and Agnes (Dockham) Ducharme of Lakeport, where he grew up with his younger brother George. He was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1966, where he excelled at playing multiple sports. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart. John worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Laconia as a letter carrier for 37 years. It was the perfect job for him because it gave him the opportunity to get plenty of exercise and talk to all kinds of people.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.