ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — John Gary Ducharme, 75, born on September 15, 1946, passed away bravely and peacefully after a long illness on August 13, 2022.
John was the son of George and Agnes (Dockham) Ducharme of Lakeport, where he grew up with his younger brother George. He was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1966, where he excelled at playing multiple sports. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy after graduation and proudly served his country in the Vietnam War, earning a Purple Heart. John worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Laconia as a letter carrier for 37 years. It was the perfect job for him because it gave him the opportunity to get plenty of exercise and talk to all kinds of people.
John was exceedingly good-natured, friendly, and believed in living life to the fullest. He could always be counted on to make people laugh and play the occasional harmless prank. He loved spending time with family and friends, playing and watching sports — especially basketball and golf, and spending time outdoors enjoying nature, fishing, and hunting. He loved the White Mountains and spent the last 19 summers in Jefferson with his wife Carol, with whom he shared his life for the past 23 years.
John is survived by his wife Carol Ducharme; his brother, George “Gig” Ducharme; his daughters, Terri Anstiss and Mary Beth Roy; his stepdaughters, Tammy Hatch and Pamela Hatch; his grandchildren, Alex Corbin, Mark Anstiss, Megan Anstiss, Mason Roy, Tyler Dami and Matthew Dami; his many friends; and his special buddy, Peanut.
John will receive a dignified burial at the NH State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. To honor John’s life, please spend time laughing with your family and friends, remember to be grateful for what you have, and try to find the humor in things and the good in people as much as possible.
