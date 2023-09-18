GILMANTON — John Frederick “Fritz” Richard Hughes, 72, of Province Road, died on Saturday, Sept. 16, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Fritz was born on Oct. 28, 1950, in Frankfurt, Germany, son of the late Richard Henry Hughes and Frances (von Bernuth) Hughes.
Fritz worked for over 30 years in the medical field. First as an EMT/volunteer firefighter with the Peaked Hill Rescue Squad in Gilmanton and later as a LPN/EMT for Easter Seals in Manchester, and served as their camp nurse during the summers at Camp Sno-Mo located at the Griswold Hidden Valley Scout Reservation in Gilmanton.
Fritz enjoyed canoeing, camping and reading reference and history books. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family; especially his granddaughters.
Fritz is survived by his mother, Judith Hevner of El Paso, Texas; his loving wife of 41 years, Elizabeth Ann (Hislop) Hughes; son, Joshua Frederick Richard Hughes and his wife Kristen of Rochester; daughter, Emily Ann Tolson and her husband Aaron of Bedford; granddaughters, Abigail Grace Hughes, Charlotte Elizabeth Tolson and Alexis Ann Tolson; brothers, Maurice Baroni of Manhattan, New York, Jess Simpson of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Chuck Simpson of Park Hills, Kentucky; sisters, Linda (Hughes) Clarke of Newton, Massachusetts, Rachael Simpson of Missoula, Montana, Jamie Bond of Bradenton Beach, Florida, Yvonne Castillo of El Paso; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Fritz was predeceased by his Grammie, Hattie Powell.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a private burial at the Smith Meeting House in Gilmanton.
The family would like to thank the staff and nurses at the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association and Hospice for their support and care.
For those who wish, the family suggests donations be made in Fritz’s memory to the Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Association or to The Gilmanton Historical Society, P.O. Box 236, Gilmanton, NH 03237.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.