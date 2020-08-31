GILFORD — John E. Peavey, 92, of Ridgewood Avenue died on Thursday, August 27, 2020, at his home.
John was born on October 25, 1927, in Laconia, the son of Harry and Mary Louise (Dionne) Peavey. John proudly served in the United States Army. Following his military service, he worked for Boulia-Gorrell Lumber Company.
John is survived by his daughters, Sandra Fortier, Barbara Ridge, and April Lemoine; six grandchildren, Michelle, Christine, Raymond, Nicole, Ben, and Dustin; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Mary Hollins; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his wife, Madeline (Durham) Peavey, six brothers and six sisters.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the St. Andre Bessette Parish- Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
Burial will follow the Mass in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH 03246 is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
