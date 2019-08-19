DAYTON, Texas — John E. Fugere, 76, passed away on May 16, 2019, at the Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
John was born on March 24, 1943, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the son of Frank and Dora (Ouellette) Fugere.
John graduated from Laconia High School in 1961 and joined the United States Air Force, where he went on to serve in the Vietnam War. During his military service, he earned several medals.
After the service, he moved to California where he started his own contracting business and was very successful working on a lot of famous people's homes, such as Michael Jackson, Phyllis Diller, and Paul Newman, and business contracts like House of 9. He moved to Texas and continued his contracting until he retired.
He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Moose Club. John enjoyed playing cards, casino trips, camping, farming and spending time with family. He would often come home to New Hampshire to visit family and old friends and eat fried clams and lobster.
John is survived by his four children, Janie Armstrong and her husband, Jason, John and his wife, Kathy, Frank and his wife, Angie, and Tim and his wife, Dee-Ann of Texas; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in law C.J. Fugere of Belmont, New Hampshire; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three brothers, Richard, Francis, and Robert “Fudge” Fugere.
There will be a Graveside Service on Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, New Hampshire.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
