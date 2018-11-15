NORTHFIELD — John E. Foley, 44, of Northfield, formerly of Tilton, New Hampshire and Holbrook, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, at his home after a short illness.
John was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Sept. 5, 1974, the son of Robert Sr. and Patricia (Cribben) Foley. He was a graduate of Holbrook High School and attended Franklin Pierce College.
John loved music and had an extensive record collection that continued to grow. He was also a huge fan of the Boston Red Sox.
His family includes his mother, Patricia A. (Cribben) Foley, and her dear friend, Jan Brassil, of Brockton, Massachusetts; his former wife, Carrie Ann Karstunen, of Tilton; and their daughter, Aine P. Foley, of Tilton. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Jr. and wife Jean Foley of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Michael and wife Wendy Foley of Halifax, Massachusetts; and his sisters, Kathleen and husband Michael Sullivan of Brockton, Massachusetts, and Christine Foley of Brockton, Massachusetts. John was the proud uncle of Keri, Meghan (his Goddaughter), and Ryan Foley of Brockton, Massachusetts, Sean, Nicholas, and Alana Foley of Halifax, Massachusetts, Connor and Caitlin Sullivan of Brockton, Massachusetts, Michael Foley of Brockton, Massachusetts, and his one grand-niece, Kaedyn Foley, of Brockton, Massachusetts.
Visiting hours will be at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Route 37), Holbrook, Massachusetts, on Monday, Nov. 19, from 3 to 6 p.m., with a service to follow immediately after. Interment will be private.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
Local arrangements are under the care of the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home.
