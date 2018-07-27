MEREDITH — John Douglas Irving passed away suddenly on July 24, 2018, sadly leaving us all too soon at the age of 67. He was lovingly surrounded by family and friends.
Doug was born in Concord on July 28, 1950, to John C. Irving and Irene M. Irving. He grew up in the surrounding area, graduated from Bridgeton Academy, attended Plymouth State College and went on to serve in the Marine Corp Reserves. From playing golf throughout the state, kayaking the waters of Lake Francis, hiking the trails of the White Mountains, skiing and snowshoeing or just playing frisbee with his dog Bodi, he was an accomplished athlete for the entirety of his life and possessed a true love for the outdoors. Doug was a longtime and dedicated employee of Gunstock Mountain Resort where he was the director of operations for nearly four decades.
Doug found absolutely no greater joy than spending time with his family and friends, whom he cherished with his entire being. He was always there for a helping hand, a kind word or a reassuring hug. He radiated pride in his family’s accomplishments whether it was watching his grandchildren’s recitals or sporting events or supporting his sons’ home improvements. Doug adored working outside in the yard and relished the views of the pasture and horses from the patio at home with his loving partner Debbie. He was so proud of the men his sons had become. They were his daily inspiration and treasure and gave him so much satisfaction for his legacy.
Especially close to his heart were the importance of proper land management, the environment, and natural resources. This made him a passionate advocate of the mountains he loved where he had devoted his professional career for so many years. In this same spirit, he spent tireless hours volunteering with a variety of organizations and much of this involved working closely with the Belknap County Conservation District, the Belknap Range Trail Tenders and other naturalists and environmentalists to protect the beautiful landscapes, woodlands and wetlands which make Gunstock and the Lakes Region such a special place.
He was well known for his warm sense of humor and recounting one of the many stories he loved to tell. While he took immense pleasure in meeting and visiting with people, he was the most generous of listeners and had the special ability to bring out the light in others, allowing them to shine. His senses of fair play, responsibility, acceptance and most of all patience made him a gifted teacher and mentor to so many he came into contact with. He welcomed every opportunity to help someone else grow, never seeking the limelight for himself but humbly stepping back to let others be recognized instead.
And he did love his golf. But more, he loved those he spent time with on the links. His handicap was only a byproduct of the time he was able to be on the golf course with his closest and most dearest of friends. Golf was the pastime but camaraderie was by far the benefit.
Family members include Doug’s loving partner Debbie Irwin and her sons Hale and Lee; his oldest son John Sachetta, wife Sarah and grandchildren Reece and Lulu; his son Jamie C. Irving; sister Nancy Irving Marston and husband Bill; sister Barbara Irving Mostue and husband Erik; his ex-wife and friend Susan Sachetta Irving; his niece, Emily Marston; nephews Christopher, his wife Marie and their daughters Taylor and Kaley, Jeffrey Marston, Jared Mostue, his wife Erin and their sons Cameron and Noah, and Samuel Mostue, his wife Bethany and their daughter Holland. Doug was predeceased by his nephew, W. Blake Marston.
A celebration of life will be held at Gunstock Mountain Resort on August 19, set to begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests. Memorial contributions can be made by mail, phone or online. Mail: Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord NH 03301, Phone: 603-224-9945, online: www.forestsociety.org/contributions.
