SEDONA, Ariz. — John Douglas Connolly, known to most as “Jack,” was born in Lincoln, NH, on May 28, 1937, and passed away peacefully at his home in Sedona, AZ, on May 15, 2021.
He graduated from North Woodstock High School in 1955, Keene State College in 1959, and later earned a master’s degree from Salem State. Most of his career was spent as a principal at both Mt. Abraham UHS and Vergennes UHS in Vermont. He often said that the best part of his job was watching his students grow, learn and mature into young adults with so much enthusiasm.
Jack was a man of few words - he expressed himself clearly with carefully chosen words, a gentle touch, and a smile seen through his bright blue eyes. He set an example of what a good man should be by being honest, hard working and a caring family man.
He loved the natural beauty that surrounded him. From the White Mountains and lakes of New Hampshire, to the Green Mountains and farmlands of Vermont, to the Red Rocks of Sedona. But what he loved most, above all else, was his wife, Sandra.
Jack will always remain in the hearts and minds of many, but especially his wife of nearly 60 years, his daughter Stacy, two sons Scott and JD, and his younger brother Joe. He will be missed by his four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and all those that were fortunate enough to have known him.
