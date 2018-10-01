LACONIA — John Cross Dickinson, 77, of Laconia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at the Genesis Center in Laconia.
Mr. Dickinson was born on Oct 10, 1940, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, a son of the late William E. Jr. and Jean (Cross) Dickinson formerly of Gilford, and Greenfield, Massachusetts.
Mr. Dickinson grew up in Greenfield, Massachusetts, and spent many summers at the family cottages on Swanzey Lake. He was a graduate of Lenox Preparatory School in Lenox, Massachusetts, where he played football, baseball, hockey, and sang in the glee club. He continued his education and received his bachelor of arts degree in economics from Hobart College in Geneva, New York. While at Hobart, he became a Kappa Sigma brother. He was commissioned as an officer in 1963 through the Air Force ROTC program at Hobart.
While serving in the Air Force as a fighter pilot, he attained the rank of captain. During the Vietnam War, he was stationed at Cam Ranh Bay where he flew more than 100 combat missions. He served with the 84th Fighter Interceptor Squadron and the 78th Fighter Wing at Hamilton Air Force Base in California. Mr. Dickinson piloted the F-4 Phantom, the F-101 Voo-Doo, and his favorite, the F-106 Delta Dart. He was a skilled pilot and was awarded numerous air medals, including the Distinguished Flying Cross for his outstanding aerial skill, heroism, and devotion to duty in Southeast Asia. He loved being a pilot.
In 1971, Mr. Dickinson returned to New England and settled in Laconia. He ran Dickinson Lumber Company, a family business that had been in existence for many generations. He then went on to become a real estate broker and developer in the Lakes Region and, before his retirement, was in sales with New England Homes.
Over the course of 47 years in Laconia, Mr. Dickinson was an active communicant of St. James Episcopal Church and served many years on the vestry as senior warden. He was also a member of the Rotary Club for many years and the Lakes Region Board of Realtors.
Survivors include his loving wife, Joycelyn (Braddock) Dickinson; his daughters, Barbara J. Paquette and her husband, Peter F. Paquetteof Somersworth; Pamela D. Hallett and her husband, Howard B. Hallett Jr., of Dover; his sister, Judith Dickinson Taylor, and her husband, John Taylor, of Sturbridge, Massachusetts; his pride and joy, his grandchildren, Michael N. Paquette, Drew Cross Hallett, and Grace A. Hallett; and his nieces, Deborah Taylor, Sarah Rothammer, Rebecca Archambeault, and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, William E. Dickinson III.
The family of Mr. Dickinson would like to thank the staff of the Genesis Center for their compassionate care and support during his stay.
John will forever be remembered for his devotion to Joy and his family, and for his smile and wonderful sense of humor. “There are no fighter pilots down in…”
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 4, at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery in Boscawen.
Donations in his memory may be made to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312 Gilford NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
