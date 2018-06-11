ASHLAND — John C. Cilley Jr., 102, of Ashland died Thursday, June 8, 2018, at his home, with his family at his side.
He was born in Hill on April 24, 1916, to John and Olive Cilley. The family lived in Hill until the building of the Franklin Flood Control Dam forced the relocation of Hill Village. They moved to Franklin where he attended school.
He was enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps from April to September of 1934 and worked on the Mount Lafayette trail.
In October of 1938, he received a certificate from Hemphill Diesel Schools. Before entering the service, he worked as a lathe operator for Acme Knitting Machine & Needle Company in Franklin, making gears for machinery.
In 1942, John joined the U.S. Army and worked in the amphibian regiment as a diesel engineer. He was responsible for “keeping the engines running” and earned the nickname “Tinker” from his fellow service members. He spent most of his time in the service in the Southwest Pacific and was involved in the battle of New Guinea.
When he returned home in 1946, he began working for Scott & Williams, working on machines, where he retired in 1981.
He married the love of his life, Clara Virginia Marcroft, on April 17, 1948. They lived in Ashland where they raised their family.
In his retirement, he continued to enjoy tinkering on small motors, saws, woodworking and other small projects.
He was very active in his community, working for Golden Pond Hydro, was a member of the Ashland Volunteer Fire Department and served as a trustee of the Green Grove Cemetery Association. He served as Worshipful Grand Master of the Olive Branch Masonic Lodge and was a Bektash Shriner. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, being in the great outdoors, and spending time with his family.
He was predeceased by his wife Clara; his brothers Kenneth and Edwin Cilley; and sisters Gertrude Ackerman and Margaret Chellman.
He is survived by his son Alan Cilley and wife Christine of Ashland; daughter Janet Sherburne and husband Everett of Rumney; and his brother Russell Cilley of Northfield. He has six grandchildren, Jennifer, Amanda, Andrew, Travis, Nicholas, and Christopher, and five great-grandchildren, Katlyn, Jacqueline, Brooke, Paisley, and David.
Calling hours will be at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue in Ashland, on Tuesday, June 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. at the Ashland Community Church, Main Street in Ashland.
Donations may be made to the Ashland Fireman’s Association, PO Box 856, Ashland, NH 03217.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
