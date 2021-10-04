MALABAR, Fla. — John C. Stillings (Jack) of Malabar, Florida, passed away on September 17, 2021.
Born in Bartlett, NH, he was the son of Clyde G. Stillings (Clydie) and Mary Irene Stillings who called him Jackie Boy. He was married to Karen Stillings for the last 23 years, both formerly from Lynn, MA. He was a brother of the late Glenn Stillings and sister-in-law Marilyn Stillings of Littleton, NH; brother of the late Sandra Duffey of Florida; brother-in-law to Jerry O’Leary (JOL) and loving sister Joyce O’Leary (Juice) of Virginia, formerly from New Hampshire. He was the loving Dad to Cindy Lee, John C. Stillings and wife Deborah Stillings of Franklin, NH, Rhonda Rae of Laconia, NH, Roxanne Cole of Washington, and also two late sons, Vance Stillings and Jeff Stillings. He is also survived by many grandchildren: the late William Vance Stillings, Sierra Stillings and Jacob Stillings of New Hampshire, Michael Cwikielnik of New York, Shane Cwikielnik and wife Arlene Cwikielnik of Washington State, Destini Cole, Haven Cole, Salem Cole and Zach Cole, all of Washington State; and two great-grandchildren, Layne and Hunter Cwikielnik of Washington State; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Jack graduated from Portland, Maine, High School in 1956 with high honors. While attending high school he resided at his Aunt Edna Harris’s home along with his loving Gramma Jessie. He became the captain of the track team and was a member of the cross-country and swim teams. He received many trophies and ribbons for his accomplishments as well as The Brown Medal Award for excellence in academics and athletics. He was also the president of the St. Lawrence Congregational Church Youth Group in Portland, Maine.
Jack then joined the Air Force in 1957 to 1961 — AF21192761 where he completed the Weather Observer Course as an honor student. He then was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, where he became a meteorologist for the Air Force. He received numerous Airman of the Month awards and high recommendations from his leadership during those years, and he was so proud of his Air Force record.
Jack then graduated from Northeastern University in 1982 with a bachelor’s degree in business, which he utilized during his 30-plus years at General Electric in Massachusetts, where he then retired.
He loved the outdoors, especially when it came to hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He would drive anywhere to visit them. His last hunting trip was in 2016 with his brother-In-law Jerry and nephew Eddie in Virginia. His other passion was photography and he loved to take photos of all of his family and friends. Most of the family’s picture memories were taken by Jack. He loved watching the New England Patriots, loved being in Florida with his wife Karen, and enjoyed the beauty of Florida and its warm weather.
Jack passed away from Alzheimer’s disease. His wife Karen excelled as his caregiver during this time. The one thing that Alzheimer’s can’t take away is our memories!
He will be truly missed by his loving family and decades of friends.
