LACONIA — John Barry Robinson, Sr., 80, of Mile Hill Road, passed away on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Lakes Region General Hospital, Laconia.
John was born on March 31, 1940, in Grand Rapids, MI, son to the late Robert Rodney and Marguerite Beth (Walker) Robinson.
John served his country in the United States Air Force. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling across the country with his wife. His hobbies were fishing, reading, and he was an avid Patriots fan converted from a Raiders fan. He had a unique sense of humor, a love of Western films and novels. He was a military history enthusiast. He took the most pride in being a grandfather.
John is survived by his loving wife, Judith (Housand) Robinson; two sons, John Robinson Jr and his wife Nicole of Kenosha, WI, and Joseph Robinson and his fiancée Ronica Cook of Epsom; two step-sons, Christopher Stevens and his fiancé Ashley McClay of Laconia, and Jeremy Stevens of Laconia; two daughters, Stacy Munoz and her husband Gary of Upland, CA, and Suzanne Williams and her husband Mark of North Smithville, RI; two step-daughters, Erica Hebert and her husband Joshua of Laconia, and Elizabeth Stevens and her fiancé Corey Ranlet of Laconia; nineteen grandchildren, Michael and Mathew Munoz, Katelyn and Kristyn Williams, Ciara, Isabella, John III and Blake Robinson, Ethan Wells, Gianna Bane and Nolan Sertagh, Joseph Jr, Oliver and Emily Robinson, Bianca Robinson(Hebert) Kaleb, Gemma and Judianne Jacques; a brother, James Robinson and his wife Kathy of Hemet, CA; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by a brother, Robert Robinson and a sister, Camilla Boatright.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, calling hours will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, using the Carriage House entrance, with 40 guests permitted in the Funeral Home at a time. Social Distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
A private Graveside Service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorial donations in John’s name be made to St Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
