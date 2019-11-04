LACONIA — Beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather John B. Leitch, 98, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019, in Laconia.
John was born May 26, 1921, in Northern Arm, Newfoundland, with a twin sister, Ruth. Adopted by Harold and Getrude Leitch in 1922, he spent early childhood years in Franklin, New Hampshire, later moving to Andover, Massachusetts, where he lived most of his life until retirement.
John graduated from Lowell Technical Institute and received a master’s degree in engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology.
He served in the United States Navy during World War II.
He married Dorothy Christie in 1943, and they raised four boys, Douglas, John, Peter, and David.
John worked at Western Electric, where he was an engineer for more than 25 years.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge in Andover, Massachusetts, where he was a 33rd-degree past master, and was active in his church community for many years. He loved playing cards, golf, doing crossword puzzles, and used to thrill his grandchildren with his model trains that he spent many hours constructing in his basement.
The most important thing in John’s life was his family. He spent many summers at his family’s lake house in Tilton. The house became a favorite destination for his boys and then their families. He and Dot loved the Lakes Region so much that they retired to Laconia, where they would both spend the rest of their lives, eventually moving to Taylor Community. The lake house allowed his family to spend time with them and with each other. Many summer afternoons and evenings were spent with extended family members at the large dining room table for dinners, birthdays, weddings, and numerous other celebrations.
John is survived by his sons, Jack, Peter, and Dave; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, and son Doug, as well as his second wife, Charlotte, and his twin sister, Ruth.
Calling Hours will be on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m., also at the Funeral Home.
A private burial will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery in Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in John’s name be made to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Ste. 104, Manchester, NH 03101.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
