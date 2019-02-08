LACONIA — John Alfred Burpee, 61, a longtime resident of Tilton and Manchester, died on Feb. 4, 2019, at Genesis Rehabilitation Center in Laconia after a long, courageous battle with liver cancer. He was surrounded by family.
John was born in Manchester on Feb. 6, 1957, the son of George and Helen (Cantin) Burpee. John grew up in Manchester and attended Central High School. As a kid, John loved going on adventures with his friends and eight siblings. He enjoyed sports, especially football and boxing, and in the winter loved to go ice fishing.
After high school, John began his career as a business owner when he started his company, Well Done Paving. Friends and family remember him as an extremely hard worker who took great pride in his company and paving work.
John and his spouse of 20 years, Carol S. Center of Tilton, enjoyed many hobbies together. They loved visiting Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, exploring the oceans and lakes of New Hampshire, dancing, camping, cooking, and cheering on the Patriots. John also loved taking walks with his dog, Jack, who was his best bud.
John was predeceased by his younger brother, Albert Burpee (1978); his older brother, George Burpee Jr. (1998); and his father, George Burpee (2010).
He leaves behind his mother, Helen (Cantin) Burpee of Manchester; spouse Carol S. Center of Tilton; a daughter, Katie Burpee, of Manchester; a son, Trevor Zorawowicz, of Pinardville; two step-daughters, Nicole Center and her spouse, Ryan Schneider, of Gilmanton and Danielle Center and her spouse, Kevin Davis, of Belmont; four sisters, Roberta and her husband, Paul McQuiston, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, Linda and her husband, William Cusson, of Manchester, Mary and her husband, Bruno Meuer, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and Ann and her husband, Jerry Boisvert, of Manchester; two brothers, Michael Burpee and his wife, Dawn, of Manchester and Tom Burpee and his wife, Angie, of Manchester; ex-wife Kathy Burpee of Manchester; five beloved grandchildren, Calvin, Colby, Charlotte, Meera, and Caroline; as well as many dear nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of John’s life on Monday, Feb. 11, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Pitman’s Freight Room, 94 New Salem St., Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist with final memorial expenses to the John Burpee Gofundme.com page at www.gofundme.com/john-burpee-cremation-and-memorial-expenses.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
