BELMONT — John A. York, 72, passed away at Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Laconia on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
John was born on Sept. 18, 1946, in Littleton, the son of the late Horace J. and Jennie A. (Ingalls) York.
John frequented the casino in Belmont where he loved to play Texas Hold'em and make bets on the races. His chair was and always will be number 12. He loved listening to the oldies and watching westerns and game shows. He made friends easily, and will be missed by many.
John is survived by his nieces and nephews, Allan Gilbert and his wife, Diana, of Belmont, Brian Farland of Laconia, Jodi Taylor and her husband, Tom, of Meredith, Andrea Gilbert of Laconia, and Nanette Sanborn and her husband, Todd, of Belmont, along with many grand-nieces and -nephews. John also leaves behind his 107-year-old aunt, Theo Ricker, of Woodsville; his beloved cat, Maggie; and many other extended family members and dear friends.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his siblings, David Wayne York and Michelle "Goldie" Gilbert.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, March 23, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the carriage house entrance. A funeral service will follow the calling hours at 5:30 p.m. also at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Spring at the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Littleton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
