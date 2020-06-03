MEREDITH — John A. Vomacka, 92, passed peacefully from this world on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Golden View Healthcare Center in Meredith. A resident of Golden View for several years, John’s body may have failed but his mind stayed sharp until the end of his time with us.
John was born in North Bergen, New Jersey, on July 6, 1927, one of 5 children spending their childhood in North Bergen before moving to Dunellen, New Jersey, the son of John and Margaret (Winberry) Vomacka.
John Joined the Navy during WWII before graduating high school and served on an LST in the Pacific before returning to his home in Dunellen, New Jersey. Returning from the Navy after V-Day, John received his diploma and joined his father in the photoengraving trade, truly a lost art. John worked for Art Color in Dunellen, New Jersey, until the company closed its doors in 1968.
While working for Art Color John met his bride-to-be, Eleanor Croes Boerner on a blind date. They married soon after and raised three children in their first home in North Plainfield, New Jersey. During this time John played 1st base for a local farm league team affiliated with the Detroit Tigers. After Art Color closed John found work in Philadelphia and in 1969 moved the family to Haddon Township, New Jersey, where he commuted over the bridge into Philadelphia and worked for Triangle Publications for years.
As technology advanced, the photoengraving industry disappeared and Triangle Publications closed. During his time in Haddon Township John served as a reserve police officer — his love of being a part of policing resulted in John accepting a position in security with Bally’s Casino in Atlantic City. John started at groundbreaking and worked as a Security Supervisor until his retirement in the early 1990s. John and Eleanor would escape New Jersey every summer and bring the kids to their cabin on the beach at Lake Shore Park and later to their camp in West Alton, NH. He and Eleanor’s love of the Lake brought them here permanently to the Lakes Region where they spent many years on Lake Opechee and Lake Winnipesaukee. John was a talented artist, working in oil paint. Many of his works are of ships reflecting his love of the sea. He created many paintings, which hang on the walls of his family’s homes, serving as lasting memories of his love for his family.
John leaves behind his three children, John F. Vomacka and his wife Phyllis, of Vancouver, Washington; Kenneth R. Vomacka and his wife, Annie-Laurie, of Belmont; and Susan K. Fernandez and her husband Gerry Fernandez, of Gilford. John adored his grandchildren, Timothy, Bradly, Evan and Alan Vomacka and Julieanne, Carrie Jane and Madilyn Rose Fernandez and his one great-grandchild, Eli. Dad also leaves behind his sister, Mildred Ryshavy of Marston Mills, Massachusetts, and his brother, Robert Vomacka of Englishtown, New Jersey. John was predeceased by his beloved Eleanor, sister Eleanor Doty, brother Raymond and his parents John and Margaret (Dolly).
We would like to express our gratitude to the staff at Golden View Healthcare for taking such good care of Dad for his last years — Dad certainly loved flirting and bantering with you all! You are truly angels. We also would like to thank Lakes Region Visiting Nurse Associates in Meredith for their help in the last few months. We suggest you make a donation to your local VNA/Hospice so they can continue to provide care and support to their communities.
In accordance with John’s wishes a Private Graveside Service will be held for the family at a future date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.