John A. Patridge, 69

HOLDERNESS — John (JP, Big John) Archer Patridge, 69, of Holderness, left this world like he lived his life, on his own terms, on March 20, 2022 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
He was born on April 11, 1952 to Francis and Elizabeth (Kingsbury) Patridge of North Haverhill and grew up on a dairy farm. John graduated from Woodsville High School class of 1970. John also attended UNH. While in school he played soccer and baseball. He also sang in the chorus and was class president.
Over the years, John enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, fishing at camp in Canada, and spending time with his family. John married Christine on April 22, 1995. They went on many adventures and created an ever-growing family together. He never missed an opportunity to attend his children’s sporting events. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. John touched many people’s lives and those who knew him loved him, and his sense of humor. He could be seen around town in his blue dump truck. He took pride in everything that he did, from keeping a perfect lawn to being a successful crane operator for many years, but most of all for being the best dad, husband and Grampa/Bumpa.
John is survived by his loving wife of almost 26 years, Christine Patridge; his sons, Jeremiah Patridge, Aron Gammons (Amy), Brian Gammons (Alyson), and his daughter Megan Patridge Kwapiszeski (Jacob); as well as many grandchildren, Hailey, Tristan, Aidan, Carson, Lilybeth, Sailor, SadyJane and Ellis, who he loved with all his heart; as well as beloved family in North Haverhill, and countless friends.
Calling Hours will be held in the Mayhew Funeral Home, 12 Langdon St., Plymouth, on Saturday, March 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks, NH Route 175, Holderness, on Saturday, May 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium are honored to assist the family with their arrangements. To sign John Book of memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
