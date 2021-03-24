BELMONT — John A. Inman Jr., 39, of Depot Road, died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at his home.
John was born on July 22, 1981 in Bath, ME.
John worked as a union laborer in Massachusetts. He was a loving and devoted father. John was a “Jack of All Trades.”
John is survived by his wife of 20 years, Misty (Blubraga) Inman; two sons, JJ Inman and Jaden Inman; two brothers, Jeffrey Inman and Matthew Inman; his father, John A. Inman Sr., and his stepmother, Debra Inman; and many cousins. John was predeceased by his grandparents, Warren Inman and Marguerite Inman.
Services will be held at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
