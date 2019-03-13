BELMONT — John A. Bryant, 77, passed away at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia on Saturday, March 9, 2019.
John was born on April 8, 1941, in Belmont, the son of the late Harold and Sybil (Jones) Bryant. He worked as an equipment operator and truck driver for various companies throughout the years and also served as a Gilmanton volunteer firefighter.
John enjoyed all types of farming and was an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. He loved dog-sled racing, Gilmanton Old Home Day and sapping maple trees.
John is survived by his son, Adam Bryant, and his significant other, Lindsay Smith, of Belmont; and two grandchildren, Cameron and Kendall Bryant. John also leaves behind Becky Ladd and her family, along with many other loving extended family members and dear friends.
Calling hours will be on Sunday, March 17, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
Burial will be private in the spring in the Meetinghouse Cemetery in Gilmanton.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.