MOULTONBOROUGH — Johanna H. Farmer, 91, of Moultonborough, died May 29, 2021 at her home, with her husband and sons by her side, after a long illness.
Born in Hamburg Germany on November 6, 1929, she was the daughter of Carl and Gertrude (Bottger) Schuknecht.
Johanna was schooled as seamstress and proceeded to Sweden before coming to the United States. She lived with her family in Goffstown, NH. Johanna was employed as a bank teller for Merchants Bank in Manchester, where she met her husband, Edward. She became a resident of Moultonborough in 1989 and continued working in the banking industry.
Johanna is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward Farmer of Moultonborough, her sons, Jens Farmer of Hooksett, Thomas Farmer of Falmouth, ME, Ben Farmer of Colchester, VT., her daughters-in-laws, Amy Farmer and Erika Farmer, grandchildren, Jason, Anna, Adrian, and Zia.
A memorial service will be held at the Mayhew Funeral Home, Route 3 and 104, Meredith, on Saturday, July 17th at 10 a.m. The Rev. Robin Soller, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Meredith, will officiate. Private burial was held in the NH Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen.
