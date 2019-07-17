MEREDITH — Joey Russell Shaw, 72, of Winona Road, died suddenly on July 15, 2019, at his home.
Born in Laconia on Feb. 17, 1947, he was the son of Russell and Margaret (Horne) Shaw.
Joey grew up in Meredith and resided in Meredith most all his life. He attended Inter-Lakes High School.
Joey worked for N.H. Ball Bearing in Laconia from 1986 until his retirement in 2015.
Joey was a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran serving from 1964 to 1968. He then served in the New Hampshire Army National Guard from 1976 until 1981.
Joey was a member of Griggs-Wyatt American Legion Post 33 in Meredith and the Laconia Rod and Gun Club.
Joey enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, cookouts, and yard sales. He loved cooking, photography and to socialize with family and friends. He had a great sense of humor. A true passion of Joey’s was to help other veterans when in need.
Joey was predeceased in February 2015 by his wife, Elaine B. (Chandler) Shaw.
Joey is survived by his children, Tegan Joseph of Palm Coast, Florida, Mathew Shaw and his wife, Natalia, of Miami, Florida, Amy Sullivan and her husband, Brian, of Meredith, Allen Kipp of Stillwater, New York, and April Seals of Denton, Texas; grandchildren Hunter, Nicholas, and Nicole; sister Peggy Cheney of Meredith; nieces Kelly, and Athena; nephews Dagon and Thor; friends George and Carol; his dog, Ru Fu Fs; and his bird, Yoda.
There will be a graveside service with Military Honors in the Oakland Cemetery on Meredith Center Road, Meredith, on Saturday, July 20, at 10 a.m. The Rev. Jeff Laliberte, pastor of the Meredith Center Free Will Baptist Church, will officiate.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Joey’s Book of Memories, go to www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
