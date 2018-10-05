THORNTON — Joel Madison Haartz, 50, of Haartz Way, Thornton, died Oct. 2, 2018, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Hospital, in Lebanon, after a brief illness.
Born in Plymouth on May 22, 1968, he was the son of Luther Weston Haartz and the late Carol Faye (Sears) Schaefer.
As a young child, Joel resided in Venice, Florida, with his mother and attended elementary school in Florida. He then moved to Thornton and has resided here since. Joel was a graduate of Plymouth Area High School, Class of 1986, and from Plymouth State College with a degree in business.
Joel worked as a broker and then for New York Life Insurance Company for many years.
Joel enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, traveling, and motorcycling with his friends.
Joel was predeceased by his mother, Carol, in February 2018.
Joel is survived by his children, Weston and Juliet Haartz; his father, Luther W. Haartz of Thornton; his brother, Kurt Schaefer of Englewood, Florida; his partner in life, Cindy Burnham Ruggiano; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a,m.
Memorial Donations may be made in Joel’s memory to the NH Human Society, 1305 Meredith Center Road, Laconia, NH. 03246.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family with their arrangements. To sign Joel’s Book of Memories, see www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
