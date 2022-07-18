SANBORNTON — Joel A. Myron, 83, of Sanbornton, passed away at home on Friday, May 20, 2022.
Joel was born on December 8, 1938 to Joseph L. and Evelyn A. (Pierce) Myron in Providence, RI.
He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Wilkins/Smith Post 1 American Legion.
Joel enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, taking in the peacefulness of sitting by the lake and going on drives through the mountains. He could often be found at a local yard sale and if someone needed information about the area or was looking for something unique, Joel often had what they needed.
He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (James) Jackson of Sanbornton, and Jennifer (Eric) Brown of Killingly, CT; his grandchildren, Benjamin Jackson, Miranda Jackson, Jessica Daponte and Jacob Brown; and his great-grandchildren, Addison Jackson, Charlotte Kenneway, Cian Hopkins, Michayla Hopkins and Dean Hopkins Jr.; as well as his niece, Bonny DiDomenico and her family.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Evelyn Myron of Coventry, RI; and his sister, Joyce Hull of West Warwick, RI.
A Celebration of Joel’s life will be held on Saturday, August 13, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Wilkins/Smith Post 1 American Legion, 849 N. Main Street, Laconia, NH.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com
