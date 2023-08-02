Jodie A. Fennessy, 57

CLAREMONT — On June 28, Jodie Anne (Danforth) Fennessy passed away with the same grace and courage she displayed through her lifetime. Jodie was 57.
Jodie was born Sept. 9, 1965, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Mildred F. (Greene) Danforth and Richard K. Danforth. After leaving Arizona, Jodie spent much of her early life in Vermont. She completed elementary school in Ludlow and during seventh grade, Jodie moved to Bellows Falls, where she stayed until she moved again to Ludlow, where she graduated from Black River High School.
Jodie’s intense interest in school sports led her to play field hockey, basketball and softball. As an adult, Jodie continued her active lifestyle with cycling, swimming, golfing and gardening, to name a few. She had quite a green thumb and carefully nurtured her plants, flowers and her magical fairy garden.
Jodie always maintained spiritual strength, knowing that God lives, and Jesus died for all of us. During high school she became very involved with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, particularly their youth activities. Jodie served in the church for many years including positions ranging from primary school teacher to president of the Relief Society.
After high school Jodie married Joseph H. Maynard Jr. Although their marriage did not last, they were forever blessed with four daughters.
Jodie married her soul mate, Peter Patrick Fennessy, in 1994. Jodie was always delighted to think of Pete’s daughter, Caitlin Fennessy, as one of her own treasured girls. Although it was clear that Jodie never intended to replace Caitlin’s mother, they had a very special relationship.
Jodie never stopped growing intellectually and spiritually. At age 24 she began her nursing education and profession. Her education included a bachelor’s degree in behavioral studies at Granite State College and a master’s degree in business, specializing in leadership, from Franklin Pierce. Jodie was particularly grateful to her husband Peter for his patient support throughout this time when he often needed to assume both parenting roles.
As the years passed Jodie became an excellent golfer and a member of Claremont Country Club. A popular Fennessy golf competition, known affectionately as the "Ugh Mug," developed into a treasured, well-attended tradition for Fennessy families and their friends.
Jodie had a deep love of the ocean. Starting in 2010 she was often surrounded by many family members for wonderful summer island vacations in Maine. This was always a cherished time for everyone. Jodie was also very interested in genealogy and eventually was able to devote a great amount of time to research, uncovering many fascinating and unexpected details. In fact, they discovered during their more recent family vacation at Sirectio Lodge on Lake Armington, Piermont, that Jodie was a paternal and maternal cousin to the owners.
Jodie was adventurous and loved to travel. Over the years she took many trips to Florida and Utah to visit her family. Her other travels included Florence and a wonderful coast-to-coast trip by train with good friend Kelly Murphy. Jodie was delighted to travel to Ireland three times. Her favorite place in the world to visit was Donegal, Ireland.
Jodie’s many surviving loved ones are husband and soul mate Peter P. Fennessy of Claremont; stepdaughter Caitlin E. Fennessy with sons Oliver E. Stone and Harper Kevin Stone of Claremont; daughter Raquel (Maynard) Fluette with husband Garrett and their twin sons Rory M. and Deagan M. of Claremont; daughter Brittany (Maynard) Brooks with partner Nolan Roy and daughter Mollie Brooks and Nolan’s daughter Audrey of Claremont; daughter Bethany (Maynard) LeClair with husband Brent of Charlestown; daughter Alexandria Maynard with partner Jake Perra of Newport; sisters Sheryl L. (Greene) with husband Colburn Winsor of Hurricane, Utah, Susan A. (Danforth) Bermudas of Hyrum, Utah, Marie E. (Danforth) Gnerre with husband Gino of Bristol, and Sandra (Danforth) Redfield with partner Al Kimball of Laconia; brothers Gene F. Danforth Sr. with wife Linda of Danbury, Richard A. Danforth and David Danforth.
Jodie was predeceased by her parents, Mildred and Richard Danforth; sisters Dianne M. (Danforth) Bisson and Valarie F. Danforth; and a brother, Michael A. Danforth.
A service will take place at United Church of Christ, 72 Pleasant St., at 1 p.m. on Aug. 17. A celebration of life is to follow at Claremont Country Club.
