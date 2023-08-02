Jodie A. Fennessy, 57

Jodie A. Fennessy, 57

CLAREMONT — On June 28, Jodie Anne (Danforth) Fennessy passed away with the same grace and courage she displayed through her lifetime. Jodie was 57.

Jodie was born Sept. 9, 1965, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Mildred F. (Greene) Danforth and Richard K. Danforth. After leaving Arizona, Jodie spent much of her early life in Vermont. She completed elementary school in Ludlow and during seventh grade, Jodie moved to Bellows Falls, where she stayed until she moved again to Ludlow, where she graduated from Black River High School.

