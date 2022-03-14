SANBORNTON — Joanne L. (Young) Berry, 91, passed away at Epsom Health Care Center, Thursday, March 3, 2022.
Joanne was born July 9, 1930 in Meredith, to Erwin C. Young Sr. and Eva Mae (Dow) Young.
Joanne was very active in the VFW Auxilary, Grange, and volunteered at NH State Veterans Home in Tilton. Joanne worked in the restaurant business throughout her career starting at Bill’s Diner, Howard Johnson’s, and Sunshine Coffee Shop to name a few.
Joanne is survived by her sons, Michael Berry of Laconia, Jeffrey Berry of Laconia, Gary Berry and his wife Elizabeth of North Carolina, and Brian Berry of Laconia; daughters, Lynne Berry and her husband Luke Rockwell of Laconia, and Kathleen Johnson and her husband Richard of Thornton; her companion of 57 years, Glenn Lyman; her sister, Patricia Recalde of NV; 16 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, April Nedeau; brothers, Erwin Young Jr. and Irad Young; and sisters, Elaine French and Erva Marsh.
Burial will be in the spring at Red Hill Cemetery, Moultonborough.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Joanne’s name be made to the VFW Auxilary Post 1670, ATTN: Treasurer, 143 Court Street, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
