GILFORD — Joanne Marie Clough, 52, of Old Lake Shore Road in Gilford, went to heaven June 17, 2018, after admission to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Born on March 19, 1966, daughter of Roland Hervey Beaulieu and Priscilla Pauline (Maher) Beaulieu, she was raised in Northfield and resided there for many years, moving to Gilford for the past 29 years.
She had worked as a teller for Franklin Savings Bank, as bartender-manager at Laconia Country Club in Laconia in the summer and bartender-manager at Gunstock Recreational Area in Gilford in the winter.
Joanne enjoyed sailing with her husband Jerry out of Kennebunkport, Maine, was an experienced skier, enjoyed cooking (experimenting with any recipe), gardening, antiquing with Jerry, socializing, going out, and especially spending time with her son Caleb and husband Jerry.
Survived by her husband of 18 years, Gerald H. “Jerry” Clough of Gilford; son Caleb Boone Clough of Gilford; mother Priscilla Pauline Beaulieu of Northfield; four brothers, George and Patty Beaulieu of Northfield, Tom and Cindy Beaulieu of Northfield, Steve and Heidi Beaulieu of Northfield, and Robert and Cindy Beaulieu of Sanbornton; one sister, Karen and Bill O’Shea of Manchester; and one uncle, Dick Maher of Northfield; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews, and two cats, Max and Pumpkin.
She was predeceased by her father, Roland Hervey Beaulieu.
A Celebration of Joanne’s Life will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, July 2, at Gunstock Mountain Resort, 719 Cherry Valley Road, Gilford, NH 03249.
Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
