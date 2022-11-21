MEREDITH — Joan W. Pelon, 84, born May 18, 1938, in Milford, Massachusetts, died peacefully in her home on November 12, 2022.
Joan grew up in Grafton, Massachusetts, with her parents, William and Doris (Foster) Whitney, and attended The Norcross School in Grafton through grade eight, followed by high school at the newly-built Grafton Junior-Senior High School, graduating in 1956. She attended Emerson College, where she started out as a broadcasting major but eventually changed focus and graduated in 1960 with a B.A. in English, with an eye to teaching. During her time at Emerson she also met Paul Pelon, who would become her husband of 54r years until his death in 2017.
Rather than teaching, Joan opted to take a position in the Alumni Office of Emerson College, where she worked for close to a decade. She married Paul in 1963, and they lived in Belmont, Massachusetts, and Maynard, Massachusetts, before moving to Meredith, New Hampshire in 1973, where they became members of the First Congregational Church of Meredith and raised their two children.
Joan held many jobs and found joy in one form or another in each one. She was the church secretary for the First Congregational Church for a number of years, where she also taught Sunday school and sang in the choir. During her time as secretary, many a weekday evening was spent at the church preparing and printing the upcoming Sunday's order of worship on the old mimeograph machine, often with her young daughter “helping” by roaming the Fellowship Hall while Joan typed, and then begging her mother to let her run the machine herself.
Joan was an Avon lady for years, supplying many homes — particularly on Meredith Neck — with makeup, jewelry, and that most vital of Avon products in mosquito-laden New Hampshire: Skin-So-Soft. She worked as a merchandiser for both Hallmark and American Greetings, traveling all over New Hampshire to set up displays in various stores. She also worked several retail jobs in the area including positions at Brooks Pharmacy in Meredith, Just for Kids on Main Street in Meredith, and CVS Pharmacy in Gilford; but the position for which most Meredith residents will remember her was in the Fabric and Crafts department at Ben Franklin. If you bought fabric or sewing patterns in Meredith in the 1980s, you probably bought them from Joan.
Joan is survived by her daughter, Robyn (Pelon) Piper and her husband, Michael, of Moultonborough, New Hampshire; her son, William Pelon and grandson, Bryson Eldridge, of Meredith, New Hampshire; her Goddaughter, Dale (Dearnley) Decelles of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and her husband, Dan; and Dale's brother, Frank Dearnley of Damariscotta, Maine, and his wife, Stacey.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, Paul C. Pelon of Meredith, New Hampshire; and her parents, William and Doris (Foster) Whitney of Grafton, Massachusetts.
There will be no calling hours, but the family invites you to attend a memorial service at the First Congregational Church of Meredith, 4 Highland St., Meredith, at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, with refreshments and remembrances following in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lakes Region VNA Home Care & Hospice (www.lrvna.org), or to Inter-Lakes Community Caregivers (www.interlakescares.org).
