BRIDGEWATER — Joan Sullivan, 91, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Speare Memorial Hospital after a period of declining health. She was born in Medford, MA, the daughter of Wilfred and Esther (Strout) Marchand. She graduated from Medford High School, met and married the late John Sullivan, raised her family and worked at ET Wright’s shoe factory in Rockland, MA. The family summered in Bridgewater, NH on Newfound Lake and in 1979, she moved permanently to the lake. Before retiring she worked at Hitchner’s Manufacturing in Plymouth, NH.
In her free time she enjoyed gardening, growing both veggies and flowers and time spent with her family.
She is survived by two sons: Mark (Barbara) Sullivan of Rockland, MA and Michael (Patricia Malone) Sullivan of Bridgewater, NH; three grandchildren: Molly, Rose and Bridget Sullivan; one great-grandson, Cael Sullivan; a brother, Edward (Carol) Marchand; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Neil Sullivan; a sister, Mildred Bergin; and brother, Robert Marchand.
Services-Interment will be at a later date at West Parish Cemetery in Andover, MA. To leave a condolence or sign an online guestbook, go to: www.emmonsfuneralhome.com.
