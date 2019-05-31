Joan Marie Carlsen, 85
MEREDITH — Joan “VoVo/Tootsie” Marie Carlsen, 85, formerly of True Road, Meredith, died at her home on Sunday, May 26, 2019, with family by her side.
Joan was born on Jan. 12, 1934, in Lowell, Massachusetts, the daughter of Jake and Marie (Furtado) Balakin.
Joan was the wife of a retired firefighter for the City of Lowell, who also served in the Army (Korean War veteran). She was a military mother, with five of her children serving in the different branches of the United States military. She was so very proud of all of her family’s accomplishments.
Joan was an active member of the American Legion Post 33 Ladies Auxiliary in Meredith. She loved riding in the parades and participating in the American Legion’s events. She wore her uniform with great pride and respect.
Joan was a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith. She was a devoted Catholic and very dedicated to her faith.
Also being the social butterfly that she was, Joan did not only have a large family of her own, but it also extended out to the community, which she called family. To this community she was very grateful — you all know who you are.
Joan is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond W. Carlsen Sr. of Meredith; seven children, Joan M. Carlsen Jr. of Ohio, Raymond W. Carlsen Jr. of Ohio, Dorothy and Robert Fitzpatrick of Dracut, Massachusetts, Anthony Carlson of Ohio, Patricia and Greg Conway of Merrimack, Jeffrey Carlsen and Cheryl Carswell of Connecticut, and James Carlsen of Colorado; seven grandchildren, Kayleigh Conway and her fiancé Stephen Baillargeon, Justin Conway, Victoria Carlsen, Jonathan Carlsen, Jake Carlsen, Kyle Carlsen, Peyton Carlsen; one great-grandchild, Emma Leigh Baillargeon; two brothers, Robert and his wife Pauline Balakin, and Paul and his wife Julie Balakin; one sister, Dorothy Hibbert; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Richard Carlsen; grandson, Jared Carlsen; and two brothers, James Balakin and Richard Balakin.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will take place on Thursday, June 6, at 1 p.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 300 Route 25, Meredith, with a reception to follow at the American Legion Post 33, 6 Plymouth St., Meredith.
