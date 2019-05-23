LACONIA — Joan “Joanne” Guerin, 73, of Blueberry Lane, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the Lakes Region General Hospital.
Joanne was born on Sept. 3, 1945, in Franklin, the daughter of Adelard and Mary Sarah (Laplant) Nadeau. She had been a resident of the Lakes Region for most of her life.
Joanne enjoyed spending time at Dunkin’ Donuts with her friends as well as spending time with her family. She always loved to watch nephews play in their band.
Joanne is survived by her son, Thomas Guerin, and his wife, Jennifer, of New Hampshire; her daughter, Sherry Ano, and her husband, Roger, of California; seven grandchildren, Krystal Webb and her husband, Ricky, of New Hampshire, Samantha Durso and her husband, Nick, of Virginia, Jennifer Girtman and her husband, Ray, of Maine, Khristopher Guerin and his wife, Tonia, of California, Edward Bolduc and his wife, Heather, of New Hampshire, Elizabeth Guerin of New Hampshire, and Brianna Romiglio of New Hampshire; 14 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Roger Nadeau of North Carolina, Raymond Nadeau of Vermont, and Gene Nadeau of New Hampshire; two sisters, Lorraine Ladeau of New Hampshire and Juliet Stevens of Florida; her son-in-law, Tom Romiglio; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Joanne was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth Guerin, and her daughter, Tammy Romiglio.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, at the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford. Burial will follow in the Raymond C. Wixson Memorial Garden in Gilford.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the Gilford Community Church, 19 Potter Hill Road, Gilford.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.