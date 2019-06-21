GILFORD — Joan Emily (Charles) Nelson, 86, of Gilford, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Joan was born on May 6, 1933, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the firstborn daughter of Emily Arendt Charles and Thomas Henry Charles.
When her family moved to a rural area of Peekskill, New York, she took pride in caring for her chickens and loved the family’s many pets, including a talkative parrot called “Petie.” It was at this time she perfected her horseback riding skills. This led to her later becoming an accomplished horsewoman during her years at college.
Joan graduated from Hendrick Hudson High School in Peekskill and went on to complete her bachelor’s degree at SUNY-New Paltz and a master’s degree at SUNY-Potsdam, where she later became an assistant professor in the Congdon Campus School. There, she received a substantial federal grant to develop a language arts curriculum.
Always a teacher at heart, she encouraged her youngest sister to go to college and pursue a teaching career.
Following her marriage, which ended in divorce, she and her children relocated to Gilford, where she taught at Gilford Primary School for the remainder of her career. During her retirement, she always enjoyed encountering her former students in Gilford.
In her later years, Joan served as president of the Gilford Historical Society and was awarded recognition for her service by the town of Gilford. Joan delighted in her family and her garden. She will be remembered for her wisdom, her generosity, and her strength.
Joan is survived by her children, Cheryl Lyn Nelson Whitten and Robert M. Nelson; her partner of 30 years, Stanley Piper; her grandchildren, Garett, Tyler, Cordaire, Jake, Dylan, Sean, Toni, Paul, Joy, Abigail and Christa; two great-grandchildren; sisters Greta C. Marino and Carol A. Rychener; five nieces; two grandnieces; two grandnephews; and her cousin, John Arendt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Henry Charles Jr., and by her cousin, William Arendt Jr.
There will be no calling hours. Information regarding any services will be forthcoming.
For those who wish, the family suggests that donations in memory of Joan may be made to the St. Lawrence County Historical Association, PO Box 8, Canton, NY 13617.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
