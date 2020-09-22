LACONIA — Joan (Dollard) Conway died peacefully at home, on Monday, September 21, 2020, at the tender age of 95, in Laconia, New Hampshire.
On April 22, 1925, she was born to Alice (Mitchell) Dollard and William F. Dollard Sr. Joan was the eldest of four children. She graduated from Vincentian Institute and Albany State. In 1953, she married Jack and moved to NYC, where they began their family. They outgrew their apartment, and moved to Nutley, NJ, where they and their four children made lifetime friends and wonderful memories. In 1969, Joan and her family moved to the Albany area and settled in Voorheesville. Joan was able to renew her friendships there with her old friends and be close to her immediate family.
Joan was lovingly cared for by her daughter and son-in-law, Peggy and Tom Sica, along with their three children, who welcomed her into their home for the past 14 years. She was also lovingly cared for by her home health aides with whom she formed deep friendships and her beloved doctor, Valentin Milchev.
Joan will be remembered for her kind and gentle manner, her championship of justice and equality for all, her devotion to family and her love for life. She served for many years on the Albany NY Diocesan Peace and Justice Committee; taught religious education; worked as an educator; and was an associate member of the Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus Mary and Joseph. Her faith undergirded all that she did.
She is survived by her loving children, Peggy Sica, Brian Conway and Nancy Conway, their spouses whom she embraced as her own; Tom Sica, Diane Conway, and Mischelle Mandel; grandchildren, Caitlin, Bridget, and Brendan Sica, Melissa (Andrew) Phillippe, Zachary Mandel-Romann; nieces and nephews, Michael (Betsy) Dollard, Kristin Dollard (Steve) Sturiale, William (Lynn) Dollard, James (Rhonda) Dollard, Mark (Terri) Dollard, Matthew (Laurie) Dollard, and Elizabeth Conway (Angus)West, Anne Conway (Tom) Gamble, John (Kristin) Conway, Ellen Conway (Paul) MacLeish. Joan was predeceased by her husband, John Conway, their daughter, Susan, her beloved siblings, Alice and Jim Dollard, as well as Jim’s wife, Anne.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 140 guests will be permitted in the church at one time.
A Calling Hour will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the calling hour at 10:00 a.m. also at the church.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Joan's name may be made to the Pemi-Valley Habitat for Humanity Inc., PO Box 238, Plymouth, NH 03264 or to the Catholic Relief Services, 228 W. Lexington Street, Baltimore Maryland, 21201-3443.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
